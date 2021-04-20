Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Dead Sea Pool

Lokrum ulica
Website
Dead Sea Pool in Lokrum Dubrovnik Croatia

Dead Sea Pool in Lokrum

There isn't a shortage of pools or beaches to swim in Dubrovnik. But when you want to get away from the crowds in the Old Town, take a day trip to the close by Lokrum Island.

The boat ride takes about 15 minutes and it costs less than $7. The more reason to go. The island is very peaceful, with no cars and the only inhabitant being peacocks, it is the perfect place to walk around and explore.

Be sure to go to the Dead Sea Pool- a unique lake linked with the sea with very calm waters, it is the best to swim in! Just be careful not to slip on the rocks as I did if you were planning not to get wet. Although, once you're there, it'll be very hard to resist swimming in it.
By Denise Hoo , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points