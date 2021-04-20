St. Stephen’s Basilica (Szent István Bazilika)

St. Stephen's Basilica

Sometimes pictures simply do not do a place justice, you just have to go see it for yourself. St. Stephen's Basilica is definitely one of those places. This enormous Roman Catholic basilica resides in the heart of Budapest, and will surely draw awes from anyone who cares to cross its threshold. The intricate details that grace this building are incredible, and given its size, it's hard to imagine the amount of sheer effort and willpower it took to create such a grand structure. Oh, and apparently one of St. Stephen's hands resides somewhere within its walls. Just a little piece of trivia for you to ponder during your visit.