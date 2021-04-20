St. Petersburg Saturday Morning Market

Where are you going?
From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday morning throughout the year, a wonderful market takes over a parking lot right in downtown St. Petersburg's pretty marina district. Locals and visitors descend in droves to listen to live bands while browsing upwards of 40 stalls selling everything from artisan popsicles and made-in-Tampa cigars to farm-fresh produce, Cuban coffee, and authentic French crepes. Bring your appetite—don’t forget the hat and sunscreen, as there’s not a lot of shade here—and settle in for some fun.
By Terry Ward , AFAR Local Expert

Susan B. Barnes
almost 7 years ago

Street Cred

For the best Tampa has to offer, stay for the weekend markets! Farmers’ and street markets in the Tampa area are best enjoyed fall through spring. If you're visiting around then be sure to checkout their fresh produce, locally crafted items, ready-to-eat food and live music. Some of the most popular markets include: Ybor City Saturday Market, Saturday Morning Market, Seminole Heights Sunday Morning Market, Tampa Downtown Sunday Market, and Downtown Clearwater Farmer’s Market.

