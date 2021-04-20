St. Petersburg Saturday Morning Market 101 1st Street Southeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33701, USA

St. Petersburg Saturday Morning Market From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday morning throughout the year, a wonderful market takes over a parking lot right in downtown St. Petersburg's pretty marina district. Locals and visitors descend in droves to listen to live bands while browsing upwards of 40 stalls selling everything from artisan popsicles and made-in-Tampa cigars to farm-fresh produce, Cuban coffee, and authentic French crepes. Bring your appetite—don’t forget the hat and sunscreen, as there’s not a lot of shade here—and settle in for some fun.