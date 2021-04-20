SS American Victory
705 Channelside Dr, Tampa, FL 33602, USA
| +1 813-228-8766
Sun, Mon 12pm - 5pm
Tue - Sat 10am - 5pm
The SS American Victory: Honoring Those Who ServedOver 530 Victory cargo ships were built during World War II to supply U.S. war efforts. Of those, only three remain in operation. The SS American Victory served in World War II, Korea, and Vietnam. The ship was saved from the scrap heap in 1998 and was lovingly and respectfully restored to operational condition to serve as a museum ship and memorial. The ship now calls the Port of Tampa home.
The SS American Victory can be viewed by following a well-marked and signed self-guided history tour throughout the ship. Visitors can explore from cargo hold to bridge deck. Docent led tours are also available if arranged in advance by phone or email.
Once or twice a year the SS American Victory sets sail for a tour of Tampa Bay hosting an on-board party to raise funds for maintenance and educational programs,. Interested "sailors" should consult the Victory's website for dates.
The ship is located on the Ybor Channel just behind the Florida Aquarium. Parking is available in the Aquarium parking lot. It is a short walk from Teco Line Streetcar Station 7.