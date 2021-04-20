Squatters Roadhouse Grill

Plenty of Room (and Beer)
With about a dozen freshly brewed beers on tap with awesome names like "Chasing Tail Ale," "Provo Girl Pilsner," and "Polygamy Porter" (Squatters is owned by the same company that runs Wasatch Brew Pub on Main Street), you can always find a seat at the bar or at a table in this spacious venue, and great beer-absorbing eats like the pub pretzel, Roadhouse nachos, or the bourbon burger. The building housed one of Park City
's first diners, the Mt. Air Café, for years, but Squatters took over and renovated nicely to provide an airy brewpub experience. The ample parking off Main Street is a bonus.