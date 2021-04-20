Spoon By Alain Ducasse
18 Salisbury Rd
+852 2313 2323
Photo courtesy of InterContinental Hong Kong
Sat, Sun 12pm - 2:30pm
Sun - Sat 6pm - 11pm
Modern TraditionsFrench master chef Alain Ducasse is no stranger to Michelin stars, having received such accolades for several of his restaurants dotted around the world. In Hong Kong, his philosophy for this two Michelin star restaurant is to redefine the traditional French dining experience, allowing patrons to have an unforgettable meal each time they visit.
The contemporary French menu here uses top-grade locally sourced products in combination with those from France. Peek into the restaurant's open kitchen to see Chef Ducasse's diverse cooking methods in action to create dishes such as dover sole complemented by shallot, girolle, and parsley.
The restaurant's panoramic views of the Victoria Harbour, coupled with its casual-chic ambiance also contributes to making SPOON a staple in Hong Kong's fine dining world in the years past, and surely, for many more years to come.