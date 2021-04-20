Spooked In Seattle Tours & Museum
102 Cherry St, Seattle, WA 98104, USA
| +1 425-954-7701
Sun - Fri 4pm - 7:30pm
Sat 4pm - 8:30pm
A Spirited WalkSeattle has plenty of history — and if you believe the ghost hunters, it’s had its fair share of grisly deaths and eerie spirits, too. Based in Pioneer Square, Spooked in Seattle’s lively (and occasionally corny) 90-minute walking tour takes you through some of the most historic parts of Seattle. You’ll hear tales of murder, suicide, and the tragic deaths that darkened the old streets of Seattle as you stroll. The tour includes historic hotels, bars, and other notorious locations, and claims to include three “reportedly haunted” establishments along the way. The creepiest part of the tour happens in Spooked in Seattle’s own back rooms, however, which are part of Seattle’s famous Underground.
Whether or not you believe in their ghostly claims, the tour guides are informative and knowledgeable, and happy to share what they know; the local history is entertaining, and it’s not the kind of tour where masked employees leap out from the shadows for cheap scares. A word to the wise, though: the tour happens rain or shine and it’s mostly outdoors, so bring a jacket and an umbrella in case of bad weather.