Jester King Brewery

The independent beer scene in Austin has exploded. Jester King Brewery, a 20-mile drive from downtown, takes advantage of the ample space and a pastoral setting at the edge of the Hill Country. The farmhouse brewery provides ample outdoor seating and space to roam while you sip through a stunning roster of naturally fermented ales, sours, saisons, and other frothy treats. There is also an on-site restaurant, giving you some much-needed sustenance to pair with your beverage.