Punch Bowl Social
11310 Domain Dr, Austin, TX 78758, USA
| +1 512-368-9070
Sun 9am - 12am
Mon - Thur 11am - 1am
Fri 11am - 2am
Sat 9am - 2am
Old-Fashioned Fun Meets New-Fangled Comfort FoodAll things old-school are revered at this new North Austin bar, restaurant, and play spot—from bowling and shuffleboard to deviled eggs and spiked punch (the latter in a bowl, as the venue's name suggests). It might sound like your grandparents' idea of a fun Saturday night, but the local touches and "gastro-diner" menu make it fresh—think locally sourced chicken and waffles with chipotle pecan sorghum syrup. No self-respecting Austin bar would neglect to stock Texas microbrews, and you can order an Ugly Pug or a 1st Street Blonde and they'll bring you a draft beer.
Despite the arcade games and kid-friendly menu (assuming your kid enjoys waffles topped with cherry-thyme compote), it becomes all date-night couples and cocktail-sipping groups after dark. They open early for breakfast and serve late into the night, should you work up an appetite playing Donkey Kong.