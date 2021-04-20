South Coast Plaza 3333 Bristol St SUITE #1870, Costa Mesa, CA 92626, USA

Wallet Massacre at South Coast Plaza If you ever find yourself in southern California, you must visit the shopping haven that is South Coast Plaza! It is the THE mall of Orange County and offers an eclectic range of shops to fit every wallet size. There are low-end clothing stores such as Wet Seal and H&M. And for the ultimate splurge, there are flagship stores of all the major fashion powerhouses--Prada, Louis Vuitton, Roberto Cavalli, Burberry, Escada, St. John, Fendi, etc. For the gadget and gizmo aficionados, there's a flagship Sony Style Store, Game Stop, Windows, and Apple. I can spend hours and hours in here and still find something new to do (or to buy!) Across the street, there are home furnishing stores such as Macy's Home, Sonoma, and Crate and Barrel, and a carefully-chosen food court that provides food from all different regions of the world--Persian, Indian, Japanese, Chinese, and more. It's truly a retail microcosm!