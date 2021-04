Slim Goodies Diner in New Orleans

The Garden District has a lot of things going for it but I'd put Slim Goodies at the top of the list. They're renowned for their sweet potato pancakes (light, fluffy, amazing) and clever names for their breakfast mashups like the above Jewish Coonass with crawfish etouffee over eggs and potato latkes. They're always busy and service is casual, relaxed New Orleans style but the food is worth the wait.