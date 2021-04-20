Where are you going?
Silverman's Farm

451 Sport Hill Rd, Easton, CT 06612, USA
| +1 203-261-3306
Come Eye to Eye With Your Favorite Animals (and Maybe a Celebrity Too) Easton Connecticut United States

Sun - Sat 9am - 5pm

Come Eye to Eye With Your Favorite Animals (and Maybe a Celebrity Too)

Well-known Silverman's Farm in bucolic Easton, Connecticut, is a great place to spend a fun afternoon in the country with your kids. They're sure to love Silverman's animal farm, where they can come face to face with everything from traditional barnyard animals like goats and sheep to more unlikely ones like deer and buffalo. Even this silly-looking emu will greet them and beg for some ground-up corn, for sale from a nearby gumball machine.

But Silverman's Farm, which dates back to the 1920s, isn't just a paradise for kids - there's plenty for adults to enjoy as well. From pick-your-own peaches and apples to a well-stocked greenhouse and florist to a market bursting with fresh produce, jams, and jellies, Silverman's has it all.

One of the best thing about Silverman's though is its amazing Halloween pumpkin patch. People come from miles around to choose their jack-o-lantern pumpkin and possibly win it for free. Before you purchase, you can guess the pumpkin's weight and if you're within two ounces, the pumpkin is yours at no charge! Silverman's gives away thousands of free pumpkins each season through this fun contest.

Given Easton's relatively close proximity to Manhattan, many a celebrity, most recently Hugh Jackman, has been spotted at Silverman's, picking out pumpkins or feeding the animals with their kids. It's become an unexpected celebrity hotspot of sorts, right in the middle of beautiful Fairfield County.
By Joan Wharton , AFAR Local Expert

