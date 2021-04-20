Where are you going?
Silverado Trail

Silverado Trail, California, USA
Website
Hiking in Napa Valley Napa California United States

The rolling hills of Napa Valley make for great hiking--they're not too tall, so it's not too strenuous, but the views of the vineyards and surrounding nature are priceless. If you have the good fortune to visit more than once, in different seasons, you can appreciate how the hills change from deep green in the late winter and spring to tan in the dry summer and fall months. The same holds true for the grape vines—the vines bud in the spring, giving way to full green leaves in the summer and vibrant shades of red and orange in the fall, and then the leaves fall off in the winter, revealing the twisting shapes of the vines and the yellow mustard that grows in the vineyards.

Some of the Napa Valley's best hiking is in the northern part of the valley, near Calistoga, but check the website below for more suggestions. This photo was taken in the hills behind the Meritage Resort and Spa, just outside downtown Napa.
By Jenna Francisco , AFAR Local Expert

