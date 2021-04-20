Shear Rock Farms
From The Eveleigh To Shear Rock FarmsThe progression of space that slowly expands from the crowds of Sunset Boulevard, where the Eveleigh is located, to the fresh-air land of Shear Rock Farms makes Los Angeles feel much farther away than it is. The multi-lane freeway moves across sprawl and over mountains to a dirt-swept road in Santa Paula, about 90 minutes from the restaurant, where we settled into the tranquility of a calmer pace. Shielded by rows of orange groves, owner Sabrina Bohn has been cultivating organic produce by hand for the Eveleigh for the past two-and-a-half years. She gave us a tour of her six acres, and then we sat down to lunch in the shade.
True to the farm-to-table mentality at the Eveleigh, lunch at its produce source was just that – and only by a few feet. Fresh charcuterie and baskets of vegetables were shared over glasses of wine, and Chef Jared Levy cut us all generous slivers of prosciutto that had been home-cured for 18 months.