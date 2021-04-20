Seepromenade
Theaterstrasse 10, 8001 Zürich, Switzerland
+41 44 261 80 70
Sun - Tue 11:30am - 12am
Wed, Thur 11:30am - 2am
Fri, Sat 11:30am - 5am
Lake Zurich's Grand Tree-Lined PromenadeThere’s no better way to take in all Lake Zurich has to offer than by meandering this grand tree-lined walkway along its eastern shores. There’s swimming at the historic Seebad Utoquai, pedal boat rentals, and popular outdoor restaurants like the Pumpstation. For a dose of culture, the Center Le Corbusier showcases the Swiss-born architect’s last structure, a striking steel and glass masterpiece accented by multi-colored panels.
Photo © Gaetan Bally/Zürich Tourismus.