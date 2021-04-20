Sawgrass Mills
12801 W Sunrise Blvd, Sunrise, FL 33323, USA
| +1 954-846-2300
Sun 11am - 8pm
Mon - Sat 10am - 9:30pm
Sawgrass Mills: The Best Shopping in South FloridaAnyone from South Florida knows that the Sawgrass Mills Mall in Hollywood is the place to find just about anything. It's Florida's largest outlet center and the second-largest mall in the state. Home to more than 300 shopping and dining destinations, it has both well-known retailers and luxury brands. To create a more social, upscale vibe, the complex added an outdoor part with cobblestone walkways, fine eateries, and high-end boutiques.
Shop for outlet deals at places like the Burberry Factory Outlet, Guess Factory Store, PUMA Outlet, Kenneth Cole Company Store, Coach Factory Store, Escada Company Store, and the Polo/Ralph Lauren Factory Store.