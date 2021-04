Sapphire Pool Sapphire Pool, Wyoming 82190, USA

Winter Blues in Yellowstone The brilliant blue color of Yellowstone National Park's Sapphire Pool looks like the perfect hot tub for chilly winter park visitors. Sadly, its pristine waters reach temperatures of 200-plus degrees. A little too hot for a soak, but when the wind blows you get warmed by gusts of steam blowing off its surface.