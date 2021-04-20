Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Salumi Artisan Cured Meats

309 3rd Ave S, Seattle, WA 98104, USA
Website
| +1 206-621-8772
Get Salty at Salumi Seattle Washington United States

More info

Mon - Sat 11am - 3pm

Get Salty at Salumi

If you see a line stretching around the block and think, "No way," then Salumi isn't for you. But if you see a long line and think, "I want what they're waiting for!" bring a book and get ready for one of the messiest, meatiest, richest sandwiches of your life.

Owner Armandino Batali is the grandson of Seattle's first Italian food importer; now he crafts artisanal cured meats on-site, including lardo, lamb prosciutto, hot sopressata, smoked paprika salami, porchetta, and pancetta. You can get hot or cold sandwiches, meat platters, or meats and cheeses by the pound — and you'll want to. It's all rich, oily, and thoroughly delicious, a fitting reward for all that waiting in line.
By Stephanie Perry , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points