Salumi Artisan Cured Meats
Get Salty at SalumiIf you see a line stretching around the block and think, "No way," then Salumi isn't for you. But if you see a long line and think, "I want what they're waiting for!" bring a book and get ready for one of the messiest, meatiest, richest sandwiches of your life.
Owner Armandino Batali is the grandson of Seattle's first Italian food importer; now he crafts artisanal cured meats on-site, including lardo, lamb prosciutto, hot sopressata, smoked paprika salami, porchetta, and pancetta. You can get hot or cold sandwiches, meat platters, or meats and cheeses by the pound — and you'll want to. It's all rich, oily, and thoroughly delicious, a fitting reward for all that waiting in line.