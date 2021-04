Sale Barn Square Antiques

Established in 1963, Sale Barn Square Antiques is touted as the largest and oldest antique boutique in the greater Chicago area. Their services range from appraising and buying select items, to jewelry valuation, and they can even help with your estate needs should they come up. So mosey on in to the boutique barn for a gander at all things whimsical and fun. You might be surprised at what you find.