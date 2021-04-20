Saint Andrew Greek Orthodox Church
7901 Southwest 88th Street
| +1 305-595-1343
Photo by Miami Greek Festival
Go Greek: Miami Greek FestivalThe Miami Greek festival is a cultural celebration by the Greek community of Miami, showcasing the highlights of their culture, cuisine and church.
Food offerings will include mousaka (eggplant), pastitsio (Greek lasagna), spanokopita (spinach pie) and tyropita (cheese pie), lamb, gyros, souvlaki and Greek salads. Desserts will include Greek pastries such as baklava and honey-dipped loukoumades.
The festival is by St. Andrew's Greek Orthodox located on in Kendall.
Greek dancers, ages 5 -18, perform traditional folk dances. Arts and crafts will be available for sale, including clothing, homemade jewelry, religious art and devotional items.
Guided tours of the Byzantine cathedral will be offered each day, and there will be a children’s area with rides, games and other activities.