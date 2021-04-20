Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Saint Andrew Greek Orthodox Church

7901 Southwest 88th Street
Website
| +1 305-595-1343
Go Greek: Miami Greek Festival Kendall Florida United States

Go Greek: Miami Greek Festival

The Miami Greek festival is a cultural celebration by the Greek community of Miami, showcasing the highlights of their culture, cuisine and church.

Food offerings will include mousaka (eggplant), pastitsio (Greek lasagna), spanokopita (spinach pie) and tyropita (cheese pie), lamb, gyros, souvlaki and Greek salads. Desserts will include Greek pastries such as baklava and honey-dipped loukoumades.

The festival is by St. Andrew's Greek Orthodox located on in Kendall.

Greek dancers, ages 5 -18, perform traditional folk dances. Arts and crafts will be available for sale, including clothing, homemade jewelry, religious art and devotional items.

Guided tours of the Byzantine cathedral will be offered each day, and there will be a children’s area with rides, games and other activities.

By GiAnna Wyatt , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points