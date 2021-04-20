Saguaro National Park West Hohokam Road, Tucson, AZ 85745, USA

Sun - Sat 6:45am - 6:30pm

Petroglyphs—Traces of the Hohokam in the Sonoran Desert Just beyond the western edge of Tucson, you'll find these Hohokam petroglyphs in Saguaro National Park. No one knows precisely when they were carved into the rocks, but Hohokam settlements in the Sonoran desert date back almost two thousand years. We went on a short hike among the saguaro to end up on this hilltop with this pre-Columbian art—not your typical suburban stroll.