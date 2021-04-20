Sacred Monkey Forest Sanctuary
Jl. Monkey Forest, Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
| +62 361 971304
More info
Sun - Sat 8:30am - 5:30pm
Family time in the Sacred Monkey ForestSpending an early morning with our family in the monkey forest was a nice way to avoid the crowds, and have fun observing the monkeys. We enjoyed exploring this amazing nature reserve and shoot some family pictures given the lovely morning light.
almost 7 years ago
It's Time To Meet The Monkeys
After strolling the streets of Ubud (perhaps on a shopping spree), it's kind of amazing when you realize you're just a hop, skip and a jump from the Wild Side, with the Sacred Monkey Forest just at the edge of town. Buy bananas if you're brave, but be prepared to be jumped on if you do. The monkeys are friendly, but aren't afraid to climb you like a tree, especially if you've got food. Speaking of trees, the forest itself is pretty impressive, with 115 species of trees, some of them of spiritual importance to the Balinese.
almost 7 years ago
Mango Eating Monkey
The Sacred Monkey Forest Sanctuary is a magical dwelling bustling with life. Wildlife. The ancient grandfather looking long-tailed macaques lounge among massive holy trees surrounding the overgrown temples. The sun glistens in between the branches making a spiritual sanctuary for all. Their grand babies tromp around in troops, some swinging secretly overhead spying down on the tourists in the lush greenery. Their wide eyed parents nibble on unripened mangoes and berries while people watching. As I meditatively stroll around the paths side by side swarms of monkeys munching on flowers sacrificed at a recent ceremony, all I could remember was the overwhelming presence of mother nature combined with a true Balinese place of worship. The feeling whirled around my senses, leaving me tranquil and amazed. This is Bali, I thought. This is Bali.
over 6 years ago
Ubud Monkey Forest Bali
Ubud Monkey Forest Bali is a little rainforest lived of a few group of monkeys and another tropical animals. It's strategically placed in the hearth of Ubud small town, exactly located in the area of Padang Tegal Village, Ubud under- territory and Gianyar Regency. Monkey Forests in Balinese words known as Wanara Wana is expand in the island and Ubud Monkey Forest Bali itself own really significant affair by the persistence the monkey home ground in Bali. Meantime the topical residential district personal primary role to observe this forest by nature appropriate to whole wild animals able to exist smoothly.
Ubud Monkey Forest Bali is lived by two hundred monkeys, appertained to long tail comprehensive macaques or macaca fascicularis group which has the widely distributive area. One of the total monkeys aliveness in this forest, at that place are 23 male, 79 female and 98 still baby. Altogether the monkeys therein forest belonged of 3 groups, consist certain area and consumption the certain point and certain sentence.
However to place Ubud Monkey Forest Bali?
It's really simple to get this spot as it's located in the hearth of Ubud Village and it's just about 60 minutes driving from Denpasar Town. This monkey forest is near to another places of interest in Ubud alike Ubud Palace, Ubud Art Market, Tegalalang Rice Terrace, house painting Museum and Gua Gajah.
over 6 years ago
Exploring Monkey Forest in Bali
It is no secret that monkeys are all over Bali but there are few places quite like Monkey Forest. More than 600 monkeys, specifically crab-eating macaques, call this temple complex home. A designated nature reserve, Monkey Forest is open to the public after paying a small admittance fee.
Having read about the monkeys being thieves and visitors being bitten, I was careful not to approach any of the monkeys. Other patrons to the forest seemed to care less allowing monkeys to crawl all over them. I, on the other hand, was in no mood to get bit nor did I want any of my belongings stolen. These little kleptos weren't about to pull one over me.
I spent a good hour or so wandering through the forest and taking loads of pictures. One visit was enough for me and I can relive my experience via photos. I managed to escape the monkey forest unscathed and all belongings in possession.
almost 7 years ago
Culture mingling
Visitors to the Sacred Monkey Forest Sanctuary enjoy wandering along hidden pathways flanked by emerald green jungle vegetation, while locals leave colourful offerings to their Hindu gods.
almost 7 years ago
"What you lookin' at Willis?"
Inquisitive macaques are keen to climb into, on, around and behind any camera pointed in their direction.
almost 7 years ago
Bali's Beautiful Sacred Monkey Forest
A visit to Bali's Sacred Monkey Forest in Ubud is a highlight to any trip to this almost mythical island, Really! The setting amongst the trees, waterfalls and temples has the iconic look of Balinese landscapes and the monkeys are a riot to watch.
almost 7 years ago
Monkeys among Temples at the Sangeh Monkey Forest, Ubud, Bali
After experiencing the more aggressive monkeys of Ulu-watu, I enjoyed the experience of walking around the quiet Sangeh Sacred Monkey Forest, just outside Ubud, and seeing the monkeys that call this small forest and its temples home. Mothers were holding babies close, feeding and grooming them, while juveniles ran around and large males watched from above.
The guide, who meets you as you enter and takes you through the park, was very friendly to us and respectful toward the monkeys. Apparently, the monkeys have lived there for a long time, and the place and its monkeys are considered sacred (hence the temples).
A great day is to combine going to the Bali Bird Park and Sangeh Monkey Forest. A driver can be hired to take you to both places if you are not staying close enough to bike there.
almost 7 years ago
Mingle with Monkeys at the Sacred Monkey Forest Sanctuary in Ubud, Bali
Located at the end of the appropriately named Monkey Forest Road, the Sacred Monkey Forest Sanctuary is a must-see when visiting Ubud, Bali.
For a small entrance fee, you enter a world of monkeys. With no artificial enclosure to confine them, the monkeys roam wild and free. You may even see a few hanging out in the street as you enter.
The most commonly found monkey there is the long-tailed macaque. You will see females with babies on their back, males marking their territories, and, if you're lucky, a monkey food fight, possibly with a human.
Monkeys aren't the only reason for going to the forest. The forest itself and the temples it surrounds are sacred to the Balinese and essential to maintaining a spiritual connection between nature and the people.
While visiting, you have access to the forest, temples, and statues that make the Monkey Forest sacred. Follow the stone staircase to the water's edge to explore the temples and statues there.
Whatever your motivation, you'll certainly have a one-of-a-kind experience at the Sacred Monkey Forest Sanctuary in Ubud, Bali.
