Sacred Monkey Forest Sanctuary

Exploring Monkey Forest in Bali

It is no secret that monkeys are all over Bali but there are few places quite like Monkey Forest. More than 600 monkeys, specifically crab-eating macaques, call this temple complex home. A designated nature reserve, Monkey Forest is open to the public after paying a small admittance fee.



Having read about the monkeys being thieves and visitors being bitten, I was careful not to approach any of the monkeys. Other patrons to the forest seemed to care less allowing monkeys to crawl all over them. I, on the other hand, was in no mood to get bit nor did I want any of my belongings stolen. These little kleptos weren't about to pull one over me.



I spent a good hour or so wandering through the forest and taking loads of pictures. One visit was enough for me and I can relive my experience via photos. I managed to escape the monkey forest unscathed and all belongings in possession.