Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Royal Palace of Madrid

Calle de Bailén, s/n, 28071 Madrid, Spain
Website
| +34 914 54 87 00
Visiting the Royal Palace and La Almudena at Dusk Madrid Spain
Royal Palace, Madrid Madrid Spain
Visiting the Royal Palace and La Almudena at Dusk Madrid Spain
Royal Palace, Madrid Madrid Spain

More info

Sun 10am - 4pm
Mon - Sat 10am - 7pm

Royal Palace, Madrid

No trip to Madrid is complete without a tour of the Royal Palace, home to many of the kings and queens of Spain since the 1500s. Inside, every wall, ceiling, and floor either is a work of art, or hosts works of art. One room is made entirely of sculpted and painted porcelain. Any one of the many paintings by Goya and others, deserves a long perusal. Even the wall paper is not paper but hand embroidered material. Photos are not permitted inside, but photos of the many rooms on the tour can be seen at various sites on the web. Outside, to the east, are formal gardens with statues of kings going back to 830 AD. The entire area around the palace is exquisite with beautifully kept old buildings and gardens.
By Sherry Hardage

More Recommendations

Lauren Heineck
almost 7 years ago

Visiting the Royal Palace and La Almudena at Dusk

Spain, the country of sun and light; was best enjoyed at the magical hour of dusk, as we meandered around the Palace grounds and built up our appetite for tapas!

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30