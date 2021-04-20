Royal Palace of Madrid
Calle de Bailén, s/n, 28071 Madrid, Spain
| +34 914 54 87 00
More info
Sun 10am - 4pm
Mon - Sat 10am - 7pm
Royal Palace, MadridNo trip to Madrid is complete without a tour of the Royal Palace, home to many of the kings and queens of Spain since the 1500s. Inside, every wall, ceiling, and floor either is a work of art, or hosts works of art. One room is made entirely of sculpted and painted porcelain. Any one of the many paintings by Goya and others, deserves a long perusal. Even the wall paper is not paper but hand embroidered material. Photos are not permitted inside, but photos of the many rooms on the tour can be seen at various sites on the web. Outside, to the east, are formal gardens with statues of kings going back to 830 AD. The entire area around the palace is exquisite with beautifully kept old buildings and gardens.
