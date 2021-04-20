Where are you going?
Rosenborg Castle and Royal Treasure

Øster Voldgade 4A, 1350 København, Denmark
Website
| +45 33 15 32 86
Visit Denmark's Crown Jewels in Rosenborg Castle, Copenhagen Copenhagen Denmark
More info

Tue - Sun 11am - 4pm

Rosenborg Castle Copenhagen

Unfortunately I spent most of our trip to Copenhagen in soggy tennis shoes cursing the weather and complaining that we couldn’t picnic in the rose gardens of Rosenborg castle. To escape a sudden downpour we hustled inside the castle to quickly dry off and were talked into reluctantly taking a tour. To our surprise the tour ended in a basement of gorgeous crown jewels. Somehow we spent over two hours oogling crowns and sketching designs. When we emerged the sun peeked out from the clouds and we were able to enjoy the gardens after all!
By Allison Murray , AFAR Contributor

More Recommendations

Alison Cornford-Matheson
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

It may look like something owned by the Dutch royal family, but Rosenborg Castle is 100% Danish.

Once the summer home of Christian IV, the longest-reigning monarch of Denmark-Norway, Rosenborg Castle is now home to the Danish Crown Jewels.

It is well worth exploring the the many rooms, filled with art and furniture, collected by the royal family, before descending into the vault to admire the pretty, sparkly things.

If the weather is nice, wander through the extensive Kongens Have (“The King’s Garden” surrounding the castle. In the summer there are impromptu concerts and families picnicking on the grass.

