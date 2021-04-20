Rosa Caleta
Muskauer Str. 9, 10997 Berlin, Germany
| +49 30 69537859
Sun 2pm - 11pm
Mon 6pm - 11pm
Tue - Sat 6pm - 1am
RosaCaletaAlthough you can find most cuisines in Berlin now, Jamaican food is nowhere near as ubiquitous as it is in, say, London, and it's mostly relegated to shacks or pop-up stalls at festivals. Enter RosaCaleta, a full-service restaurant run by two transplants from Jamaica via New York who have created a perfect balance of traditional Jamaican dishes playfully reinvented for a European palate. White walls and a wood floor set the stage for a menu that includes oven-roasted pork fillet, fiery jerk guava chicken served with fluffy dumplings, and vegetarian dishes such as vegetable stews and lentil salads mixed with mango and ginger. The restaurant also has a superlative rum collection, used for an inspired cocktail list that is as fruit-filled as it is potent.
Euro-Jamaican Fusion Goodness in Berlin
Rosa Caleta fuses the sophistication of European flavors with the fiery spices of Jamaica. Sounds crazy, but it's done so well that you're likely to plan your return before you even leave. It's an independently-owned restaurant in the heart of Kreuzberg by two Jamaican friends who bonded over their heritage and their love for food while in Berlin. The one-of-a-kind guava jerk chicken is one that still dances on my tastebuds today. From the chic and cozy decor to the gorgeous presentation and eclectic dishes, you'll be mesmerized by it all. The owners, Troy and Kirk are fabulously flamboyant with larger-than-life personalities and have poured their heart and soul into their baby.