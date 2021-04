Rosa Caleta fuses the sophistication of European flavors with the fiery spices of Jamaica . Sounds crazy, but it's done so well that you're likely to plan your return before you even leave. It's an independently-owned restaurant in the heart of Kreuzberg by two Jamaican friends who bonded over their heritage and their love for food while in Berlin . The one-of-a-kind guava jerk chicken is one that still dances on my tastebuds today. From the chic and cozy decor to the gorgeous presentation and eclectic dishes, you'll be mesmerized by it all. The owners, Troy and Kirk are fabulously flamboyant with larger-than-life personalities and have poured their heart and soul into their baby.