Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Rocky Fork Trail

Red Lodge, MT 59068, USA
Website
Step to It at Red Lodge Red Lodge Montana United States

Step to It at Red Lodge

Red Lodge is known for its excellent skiing, relaxed resort vibe, pretty homes, and fantastic Mountain West dining scene, while it also offers numerous hiking, trekking, and climbing opportunities for the intrepid.

The Rocky Fork Trail is a newer trail that offers spectacular mountain views, and can easily be done in winter, while the Willow Creek, Silver Run, and Face of the Mountain Trails each offer a bit more challenge for winter visitors. Stay up to date with trail conditions on the Beartooth Trails website.
By Flash Parker , AFAR Ambassador

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points