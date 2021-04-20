Rocky Fork Trail Red Lodge, MT 59068, USA

Step to It at Red Lodge Red Lodge is known for its excellent skiing, relaxed resort vibe, pretty homes, and fantastic Mountain West dining scene, while it also offers numerous hiking, trekking, and climbing opportunities for the intrepid.



The Rocky Fork Trail is a newer trail that offers spectacular mountain views, and can easily be done in winter, while the Willow Creek, Silver Run, and Face of the Mountain Trails each offer a bit more challenge for winter visitors. Stay up to date with trail conditions on the Beartooth Trails website.