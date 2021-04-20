Where are you going?
Robert Is Here, Inc.

19200 SW 344th St, Homestead, FL 33034, USA
Website
| +1 305-246-1592
Sun - Sat 9am - 5pm

Should you find yourself on the backroads of Homestead, Florida, the gateway to the Everglades, you'll come upon open fields and vineyards. It's here that a roadside stand displays the bold lettering: "Robert is Here." But who is Robert? And what's here?

Robert is a real person who founded this fruit stand in 1960 and has worked here nearly every day since. It's now a family operation with help from his wife and children.

All manners of tropical fruits await you, from the authentic key limes by the pound to jackfruits to the aptly named "ugli fruit." Try the ruby red Florida grapefruit samples and browse the selection of honeys and hot sauces. Admire the sunflowers, opened by the summer light. Don't leave without a smoothie!

And if the fruit isn't enough, the stand also has an adjoining zoo and water park. How's that for a random town in southern Florida?
By Caroline Eubanks , AFAR Local Expert

