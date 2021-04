Riva degli Schiavoni

Total indulgence and indefensible extravagance, this one. But if you really want to impress your 13-year-old companion, you can't do better than secretly order a water taxi to your hotel. After several experiences of dragging our cases around the water buses, and over the steps of bridges, I'd had enough and decided we would head back to the airport the speedy, sophisticated way. Niambh's face as she realized that this sleek, hazelnut-colored speedboat was our ride home was a picture, and worth the ludicrous cost alone. Yes, it was more than 100 euros, but for a half-hour ride, with the wind in our hair and the Venice skyline rapidly diminishing behind us, it was worth it.