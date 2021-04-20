Riva degli Schiavoni

Venice in January

As a local of İstanbul, I always feel that cities neighboring to a sea have a very different, sad - melancholic even - charm that comes with winter time. With the cold weather pushing stronger and stronger into the daily life, no one is interested any more, no one pays a visit. The city is no more the center of attraction and once again remembers to be thankful to its loving and faithful residents... and maybe just a few others who dared to come : )