Riva degli Schiavoni
Riva degli Schiavoni, 30100 Venezia VE, Italy
Overlooking Venice from Ponte di Riva degli SchiavoniRiva degli Schiavoni is one of the most crowded areas in Venice—and understandably so. It's a picturesque waterfront in the central Castello district of the city, right along the Bacino di San Marco and the narrow bridge over the Rio di Palazzo della Paglia. Some might say that holding hands or kissing while crossing this bridge will bring good luck and a long-lasting relationship.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Venice in January
As a local of İstanbul, I always feel that cities neighboring to a sea have a very different, sad - melancholic even - charm that comes with winter time. With the cold weather pushing stronger and stronger into the daily life, no one is interested any more, no one pays a visit. The city is no more the center of attraction and once again remembers to be thankful to its loving and faithful residents... and maybe just a few others who dared to come : )
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
A Taxi to the Airport
Total indulgence and indefensible extravagance, this one. But if you really want to impress your 13-year-old companion, you can't do better than secretly order a water taxi to your hotel. After several experiences of dragging our cases around the water buses, and over the steps of bridges, I'd had enough and decided we would head back to the airport the speedy, sophisticated way. Niambh's face as she realized that this sleek, hazelnut-colored speedboat was our ride home was a picture, and worth the ludicrous cost alone. Yes, it was more than 100 euros, but for a half-hour ride, with the wind in our hair and the Venice skyline rapidly diminishing behind us, it was worth it.
over 6 years ago
