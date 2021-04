Rito Loco 839 17th St NW, Washington, DC 20006, USA

Crazy Burritos Founded by longtime friends Daniel Diaz and Louie Hankins, Rito Loco serves up filling burritos that incorporate Cuban, Spanish, and soul-food elements. Their idea originated from a barbecue in which Diaz mixed his homemade BBQ sauce with leftover pasta shells and melted cheese and added them into their breakfast burritos the next morning. Since then, they've added a few more flavors, notably the Rib Rito which is stuffed with pulled baby back rib meat.