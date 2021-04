Richard Walker's Pancake House

Yummy Gourmet Pancakes

The pancakes and crepes, here, are delicious: My favorites on the menu are the mandarin orange crepes, and the veggie omelet, which is light, fluffy, and full of veggies!We enjoy coming here for breakfast because we are early risers; Richard Walker's opens at 6:30 a.m. San Diego locals tend to enjoy sleeping in, so it's rare to find a restaurant that opens so early.Tip: Come before 8 a.m., or you will be waiting in a long line outside the door!