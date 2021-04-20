Richard Walker's Pancake House
520 Front St, San Diego, CA 92101, USA
| +1 619-231-7777
Sun - Sat 6:30am - 2:30pm
Yummy Gourmet PancakesThe pancakes and crepes, here, are delicious: My favorites on the menu are the mandarin orange crepes, and the veggie omelet, which is light, fluffy, and full of veggies!
We enjoy coming here for breakfast because we are early risers; Richard Walker's opens at 6:30 a.m. San Diego locals tend to enjoy sleeping in, so it's rare to find a restaurant that opens so early.
Tip: Come before 8 a.m., or you will be waiting in a long line outside the door!