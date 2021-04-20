Where are you going?
Réveille Coffee Co.

200 Columbus Ave, San Francisco, CA 94133, USA
+1 415-789-6258
Sun - Sat 8am - 2pm

Sip on Artisan Coffee at Reveille in San Francisco's North Beach

Stop by Reveille Coffee Co and your morning will be instantly better. The light, airy space in North Beach serves up coffee, pastries, and some of the best avocado and egg toast you’ll find in the city.

Founded by Christopher and Tommy Newbury, Reveille’s North Beach flagship location is not its only one; visit the coffee cart in Jackson Square or the coffee shop in the Castro (which even serves dinner).

The North Beach brick and mortar spot is open Mondays through Fridays from 7 am to 6 pm, Saturdays from 8 am to 6 pm, and Sundays from 8 am to 5 pm.


By Liv Combe , AFAR Contributor

Jessica S.
AFAR Contributor
over 5 years ago

Reveille Coffee

Bay Area coffee culture can bewilder. The city is saturated with third-wave roasteries, each one staffed by knowledgeable baristas, fragrant with sustainably-sourced beans and house-baked pastries. Among these marvelous places, Reveille Coffee Company stands out. The small-scale company has three locations; its North Beach cafe is actually positioned at the intersection of the Chinatown, North Beach, Jackson Square, and Financial District neighborhoods. Its copper grinders gleam, while its glass walls keep the space bright throughout the day, and its coffee soothes. And as befits a cafe of this caliber, the menu is thoughtful and creative: order an avocado toast or chia seed pudding bowl for breakfast, a prosciutto salad or toasted sandwich for lunch.
Derk Richardson
AFAR Staff
almost 7 years ago

The View From Reveille

My favorite new North Beach cafe occupies its own triangle-building space directly across the Columbus and Pacific intersection from the iconic copper-clad Coppola-owned flatiron landmark.
Rie Yamaoka
almost 7 years ago

In the hood at AFAR SF: Réveille Coffee Co

I can't get my day started without coffee from the lovely Christopher, Carley, and Tommy at Réveille. If you're ever in the North Beach area or Financial District in San Francisco, check it out–everyone's doin' it (by that I mean AFAR employees)! They also have delicious pastries, but those usually sell out by 11am. The truck closes at 4pm. They are also opening a café location on Columbus and Pacific.

