Renato's, Harbour Bay Plaza
3752 SE Ocean Blvd, Stuart, FL 34996, USA
| +1 772-287-8200
Mon - Fri 10am - 5pm
Renato's Italian Ristorante & GrilleAt Sewall's Point in the Harbour Bay Plaza on S.E. Ocean Blvd. (3720 ), you can dine in an authentic Italian restaurant on fresh, tasty fare.
Renato's has been in this location for 18 years pleasing their regular customers and many newcomers each year.
This is a family owned restaurant that is run by Renato & Josephine Maira whose roots are Sicilian. Josephine makes sure to stop by each table and chat with the diners. She is friendly and cheerful. The staff is helpful and professional.
The restaurant's decor is all Italian from the authentic Sicilian hand painted donkey cart to the murals of different cities and towns in Italy.
Family recipes from grandparents and parents are successfully used in Renato's. The food is well prepared and tasty. Try the Antipasto Misto, Chicken Scarparello, or Linguine Vongole. Don't forget expresso and desert.
The wine list is excellent and extensive.
There is outdoor patio seating as well as the indoor dining rooms.
On Friday and Saturday evenings, Zoltan Racz entertains with international accordion music.
Try Renato's Italian Ristorante & Grill. You won't be disappointed if you like authentic Italian food.
Another plus: they accept reservations.
