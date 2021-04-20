Lobster at the Shore
I grew up on the Jersey Shore (laugh all you want, but some parts are gorgeous) and one of my favorite things to do in the summer is to go for a lobster lunch at Red's Lobster Pot in Pt. Pleasant Beach. The no-frills, family-run spot gets its lobsters and other seafood from the local commercial fishing boats that dock right along the restaurant. There's a fancier menu and waitress service inside. I prefer the self-serve outdoor patio which is BYO and has great views of the boats and passing river ferry. Locals know to go for lunch, when it's less crowded and the lobsters costs less.