Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Red's Lobster Pot

57 Inlet Dr, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742, USA
Website
| +1 732-295-6622
Lobster at the Shore Point Pleasant Beach New Jersey United States

More info

Sat, Sun 12pm - 9pm
Mon, Thur, Fri 12pm - 8pm

Lobster at the Shore

I grew up on the Jersey Shore (laugh all you want, but some parts are gorgeous) and one of my favorite things to do in the summer is to go for a lobster lunch at Red's Lobster Pot in Pt. Pleasant Beach. The no-frills, family-run spot gets its lobsters and other seafood from the local commercial fishing boats that dock right along the restaurant. There's a fancier menu and waitress service inside. I prefer the self-serve outdoor patio which is BYO and has great views of the boats and passing river ferry. Locals know to go for lunch, when it's less crowded and the lobsters costs less.
By Jen Murphy , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30