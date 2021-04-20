Where are you going?
Red Rock State Park

4050 Red Rock Loop Rd, Sedona, AZ 86336, USA
Website
| +1 928-282-6907
swimming downstream from Sedona Sedona Arizona United States

Sun - Sat 8am - 5pm

The red rocks around Sedona are a trekker's dream, and if you know where to go, you can jump in a creek as well. Just to the southwest of Sedona, check out Red Rocks State Park. Take a short hike then cool off with a swim below Cathedral Rock.

(By late June/early July, afternoon thunderstorms are the norm--come for a short hike in the morning and play in the water before the clouds build up.)

For more info: http://azstateparks.com/parks/rero/index.html
By Joseph Cyr , AFAR Local Expert

