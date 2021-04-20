Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Red Eyed Mule

1405 Church Street Ext NW, Marietta, GA 30060, USA
Website
| +1 678-809-4546
Old-School Burgers in Old-School Marietta Marietta Georgia United States
Old-School Burgers in Old-School Marietta Marietta Georgia United States
Old-School Burgers in Old-School Marietta Marietta Georgia United States
Old-School Burgers in Old-School Marietta Marietta Georgia United States

More info

Sun 9am - 2pm
Mon - Fri 6am - 2pm
Sat 7am - 2pm

Old-School Burgers in Old-School Marietta

You'll constantly find this small Marietta restaurant packed with customers for their biscuits and burgers. Local Food Network star Alton Brown named Red Eyed Mule's burgers on the show "The Best Thing I Ever Ate." It's also a favorite of the members of the nearby Air Force base. This hometown favorite opened in 2010 and was instantly beloved. If you're there for breakfast, grab a biscuit before heading to work. It may be hard to find a seat for lunch, but order at the counter before sitting down. Their burgers are handmade fresh ground beef between pieces of Texas toast with your choice of toppings.
By Caroline Eubanks , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points