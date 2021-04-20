Red Brick Brewing Company

Red Brick: Beer From Around Here
In 1993, the folks at Atlanta
Brewing Company opened their doors as the city and state's first craft brewery. Although they've changed their name to Red Brick, named for the brick warehouse they now call home, they're still staying true to the original concept. Hoplanta and Laughing Skull Ale, named after The Vortex Bar and Grill, are the two year-round brews but the brewery also creates award winning seasonal selections. Their Chocolate Cherry Porter and Dog Days Ale are favorites. Red Brick is open for tours and tastings Wednesday through Saturday and each night of the week has something different to offer. Wednesday nights are half priced for college students with valid IDs, Thursday is trivia and Friday is live music.