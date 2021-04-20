Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Red Brick Brewing Company

2323 Defoor Hills Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30318, USA
Website
| +1 404-355-5558
Red Brick: Beer From Around Here Atlanta Georgia United States
Red Brick: Beer From Around Here Atlanta Georgia United States
Red Brick: Beer From Around Here Atlanta Georgia United States
Red Brick: Beer From Around Here Atlanta Georgia United States
Red Brick: Beer From Around Here Atlanta Georgia United States
Red Brick: Beer From Around Here Atlanta Georgia United States

More info

Sun 12:30pm - 7pm
Wed, Thur 4pm - 9pm
Fri 4pm - 10pm
Sat 12pm - 10pm

Red Brick: Beer From Around Here

In 1993, the folks at Atlanta Brewing Company opened their doors as the city and state's first craft brewery. Although they've changed their name to Red Brick, named for the brick warehouse they now call home, they're still staying true to the original concept. Hoplanta and Laughing Skull Ale, named after The Vortex Bar and Grill, are the two year-round brews but the brewery also creates award winning seasonal selections. Their Chocolate Cherry Porter and Dog Days Ale are favorites. Red Brick is open for tours and tastings Wednesday through Saturday and each night of the week has something different to offer. Wednesday nights are half priced for college students with valid IDs, Thursday is trivia and Friday is live music.
By Caroline Eubanks , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points