Railroad Park 1600 1st Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35233, USA

More info Sun - Sat 7am - 11pm

Railroad Park One of the cornerstones of Birmingham’s revitalization, Railroad Park used to be two run-down city blocks adjacent to major railroad lines. It is now a gorgeous greenspace that boasts a walking trail, a small lake, a skate park, two playgrounds, free wifi, and a small “boxcar” cafe, with Birmingham's skyline serving as its scenic backdrop. The huge lawn is great place to picnic, throw a football around, take a nap, or during certain seasons, enjoy anything from a movie to a concert by the Alabama Symphony Orchestra.