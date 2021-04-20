Where are you going?
Railroad Park

1600 1st Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35233, USA
Website
| +1 205-521-9933
Sun - Sat 7am - 11pm

Railroad Park

One of the cornerstones of Birmingham’s revitalization, Railroad Park used to be two run-down city blocks adjacent to major railroad lines. It is now a gorgeous greenspace that boasts a walking trail, a small lake, a skate park, two playgrounds, free wifi, and a small “boxcar” cafe, with Birmingham's skyline serving as its scenic backdrop. The huge lawn is great place to picnic, throw a football around, take a nap, or during certain seasons, enjoy anything from a movie to a concert by the Alabama Symphony Orchestra.
By Malinda Boody Nichols

VIrginia Jones
almost 7 years ago

Birmingham's Urban Park

Birmingham's Railroad Park offers walking, and biking trails, playgrounds and 19 acres wide open green space for picnicking , kite flying and relaxing.

