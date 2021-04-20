Where are you going?
Rag-O-Rama

6500 Roswell Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30328, USA
Website
| +1 404-497-0701
Funky Vintage and Designer Finds Atlanta Georgia United States
Sun - Sat 10am - 8pm

Funky Vintage and Designer Finds

For those of us looking to dress well on a budget, Rag-O-Rama brings together the best of vintage and “pre-loved” clothing and accessories. When visiting their newest Sandy Springs location, keep an eye out for hidden designer finds like Coach scarves and Christian Louboutin shoes as well as the more funky like studded bras and colorful Dr. Martens. You can also sell your own clothes there for some extra travel cash or store credit. Shoppers are rewarded for bringing their own bags or by declining plastic and are given a "token" to donate to an area charity.
By Caroline Eubanks , AFAR Local Expert

