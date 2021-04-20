Radnor Lake
Connect with NatureOnce on a trip to this wooded park by tranquil Radnor Lake, I spotted an owl, three wild turkeys, two deer and musician Peter Frampton, who had just moved back to town. Only in Nashville. This popular park is located in Davidson Country just south of the city, and it offers several trails in the area with varying degrees of difficulty from the easy 1.3-mile lake trail to the strenuous 1.3-mile South Cove trail. It can get busy on the weekends, so go during the week if you can.
