Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Radnor Lake

Radnor Lake, Oak Hill, TN 37027, USA
Website
Connect with Nature Oak Hill Tennessee United States

Connect with Nature

Once on a trip to this wooded park by tranquil Radnor Lake, I spotted an owl, three wild turkeys, two deer and musician Peter Frampton, who had just moved back to town. Only in Nashville. This popular park is located in Davidson Country just south of the city, and it offers several trails in the area with varying degrees of difficulty from the easy 1.3-mile lake trail to the strenuous 1.3-mile South Cove trail. It can get busy on the weekends, so go during the week if you can.
By Jennifer Justus , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

AFAR Editors
AFAR Staff
over 4 years ago

Radnor Lake State Park

Have you been here? Tell us about it below!

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points