Connect with Nature

Once on a trip to this wooded park by tranquil Radnor Lake, I spotted an owl, three wild turkeys, two deer and musician Peter Frampton, who had just moved back to town. Only in Nashville . This popular park is located in Davidson Country just south of the city, and it offers several trails in the area with varying degrees of difficulty from the easy 1.3-mile lake trail to the strenuous 1.3-mile South Cove trail. It can get busy on the weekends, so go during the week if you can.