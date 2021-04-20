Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Queen Wilhelmina Tulip Garden

1690 John F Kennedy Dr, San Francisco, CA 94121, USA
+1 415-813-1445
Visit The Windmills San Francisco California United States

More info

Visit The Windmills

In Golden Gate Park, right off Ocean Beach, you'll find two historic Murphy windmills that have just been restored to their former working glory. The surrounding tulips and a picnic area make it a perfect pit-stop on your way to, or from, the beach.

If you're in the mood for a nice meal, live music, and beer check out the Beach Chalet next door!

History buffs, checkout this (long) informational pdf about the history and renovation of the mills, Campaign to Save the Golden Gate Park Windmills: A Preservation Planning Critique.

By Allison Murray , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30