Queen Wilhelmina Tulip Garden
1690 John F Kennedy Dr, San Francisco, CA 94121, USA
+1 415-813-1445
More info
Visit The WindmillsIn Golden Gate Park, right off Ocean Beach, you'll find two historic Murphy windmills that have just been restored to their former working glory. The surrounding tulips and a picnic area make it a perfect pit-stop on your way to, or from, the beach.
If you're in the mood for a nice meal, live music, and beer check out the Beach Chalet next door!
History buffs, checkout this (long) informational pdf about the history and renovation of the mills, Campaign to Save the Golden Gate Park Windmills: A Preservation Planning Critique.