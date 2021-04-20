PX
728 King St, Alexandria, VA 22314, USA
| +1 703-299-8385
Wed - Sat 6pm - 1:30am
Hidden DrinksAlexandria has been around since before the founding of our country and has always been home to a number of taverns. However, during Prohibition, Alexandria was also home to something else: a speakeasy. In the decades since alcohol started flowing freely again, Alexandria once again finds itself playing host to an underground drinking establishment. There’s no sign for PX—you’ll know it by the blue light that shines next to a black door. There’s no web address for PX—you have to access their website through another restaurant’s website (hint: it’s the fish and chips place located right next door!). There’s also no line for PX—a reservation is an absolute must, they’ll check you out through the little peephole in the heavy, iron door.
Once you’re permitted inside, dressed to impress of course, be prepared for a life-changing cocktail experience. Mixologist Todd Thrasher (a good friend of Alexandria celebrity chef Cathal Armstrong) mixes up some of the most inventive, tastiest drinks in the entire DC area. Plan on spending a few hours enjoying a cocktail or two and some snacks. PX is ideal for a small group of friends toasting a special occasion or a couple looking for a quiet table to whisper over.