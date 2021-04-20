Where are you going?
Chain of Craters Rd, Pāhoa, HI 96778, USA
+1 808-985-6000
I Lava You Pāhoa Hawaii United States

I Lava You

There are several hidden treasures among the volcanoes on the Big Island of Hawaii. The one that I found most fascinating was a short (0.7 mile) hike from the Chain of Craters road to the Pu'u Loa Petroglyphs.

I was most fascinated that this land has been lava coated—and recoated—for ages and yet these petroglyphs still managed to escape centuries of fresh molten lava.

I also thought this image, etched in the rock, was the likeness of a couple and imagined some ancient Hawaiian man carefully carving out the images and comically telling his wife: "I lava you a lot."
By Andrea Rip , AFAR Local Expert

