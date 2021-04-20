Pure Origins Estate Coffee Georgenstraße 193, 10117 Berlin, Germany

Student Cafe in Berlin Located just across the street from the main library for Humboldt University, this hipster cafe is a great place for a cup of coffee or a light lunch. With free Wi-Fi (though no power outlets) it's a good place to do a bit of work or read a book.



You won't find many tourists in here, despite being just blocks away from the always tourist Friedrichstrasse. It's a perfect little escape. And the coffee is excellent too!