Pure Origins Estate Coffee

Georgenstraße 193, 10117 Berlin, Germany
Student Cafe in Berlin Berlin Germany

Student Cafe in Berlin

Located just across the street from the main library for Humboldt University, this hipster cafe is a great place for a cup of coffee or a light lunch. With free Wi-Fi (though no power outlets) it's a good place to do a bit of work or read a book.

You won't find many tourists in here, despite being just blocks away from the always tourist Friedrichstrasse. It's a perfect little escape. And the coffee is excellent too!
By Adam M Groffman , AFAR Local Expert

