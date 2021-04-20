Purdon Road South Yuba River

Solitude is what we like about our area, leave your noise and trash at home please.

Whenever a magazine writes about the wonders of our area it brings in way too many people, their noise and their trash. Our quiet little river spots become overcrowded trash heaps and we are the ones left to clean them up. It's bad enough with the seasonal vagrant pot trimmers who live at the river during the summer. We really can't deal with more people here, as beautiful as it is, it can only support the locals who care about and cherish this area. That is why we moved here. Come up here to live, bring your money and your influence, and stay for the long haul. Help create a community not just another place to leave your trash when you go home.