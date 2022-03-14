Punda District

Willemstad, Curacao

Curaçao's capital is famous for the neon colonial buildings lining its waterfront. Dutch settlers originally painted the houses with bright colors to minimize the glare from the island's harsh sun, but today their main purpose is to pose for your Instagram photos. For more interesting architecture, take a walking tour throughWillemstad's historic district, starting with its oldest defensive structure, Fort Amsterdam. The 17th century fort now houses the Governor’s Palace and Fort Church, a Dutch Protestant church with a single cannon ball lodged in its façade from an 1804 dispute with the English.