Pietermaai Boutique Hotel

51, Pietermaai, Willemstad, Curaçao
Website
| +599 9 465 0478
More info

Sun - Sat 8am - 8pm

Pietermaai Boutique Hotel

Somewhere between private villa and luxury hotel room, the suites at Pietermaai are as close as you can get to a chic, European pied-a-terre in the Caribbean. Plus, they’re located just a stone’s throw from Curaçao’s liveliest restaurants in the up-and-coming Pietermaai district, the popular Punda shopping area, and the atmospheric Floating Market (which doesn’t really float). The loft-like suites are outfitted with kitchenettes, wooden floors and shutters, and an outdoor sitting area. Some have a plunge pool or duplex layout, and the two-bedroom penthouse apartment is oceanfront. When not relaxing in their rooms, guests can take a dip in one of the hotel’s small pools, surrounded by lush gardens, or set off in search of sand with beach towels provided by the hotel.
By Meg Alcazar , AFAR Local Expert

