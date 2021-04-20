Princeton University Campus Princeton, NJ 08544, USA

Princeton University Campus Undoubtedly one of the best things to do when visiting Princeton is to spend an afternoon walking around the university campus. One of the oldest and most beautiful campuses in the United States, Princeton is also among the most architecturally diverse. Gothic spires and Romanesque facades are steps away from modern buildings like the Frank Gehry-designed Lewis Library. Be on the lookout for gargoyles glaring down from turrets and secluded corners shrouded in ivy. This is the old-fashioned American college experience at its most idyllic.