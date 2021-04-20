Where are you going?
Porte de Hal Museum

Porte de Hal, Zuidlaan 150, 1060 Sint-Gillis, Belgium
Website
| +32 2 534 15 18
Visit a Medieval Tower in Brussels Brussels Belgium

More info

Sat, Sun 10am - 5pm
Tue - Fri 9:30am - 5pm

Visit a Medieval Tower in Brussels

The Porte de Hal (or Hallepoort in Flemish) may look like there should be a long haired princess trapped in the attic, (There isn’t. I checked.) but its function was much more important. Built in 1381, the Porte de Hal was one of the seven main entrances through the Brussels city wall. It was named Porte de Hal, as it faces the direction people would travel to and from the city of Hal (the door to Halle). Since its opening, in 2008, the Porte de Hal (or Halle Gate) museum has been telling visitors the story of Medieval Brussels. There is a strong focus on the city’s defence, with collections of weapons, armour (pieces of which you can actually try on) and exhibits on the former city walls. A highlight of the museum’s collection is a cradle said to have been used by Charles V. But by far the most interesting (and somewhat disturbing) artifacts in the museum are the horses ridden by Archduke Albert and his wife, Infanta Isabelle. They look rather ghoulish but are prized possessions of the museum nonetheless. Head to the tower’s roof for a beautiful view of the St. Gilles neighbourhood of Brussels. 
By Alison Cornford-Matheson , AFAR Local Expert

