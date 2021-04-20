Where are you going?
Popa Hill

Climb the Steps up Mount Popa

Take a side trip from the much-traveled Bagan and take a quiet afternoon to dodge the monkeys and relax at the temple atop Mount Popa.
Victoria Sterling
almost 7 years ago

Nats and Mt. Popa

Nats are spirits worshipped in Burma. The most important nat pilgrimage site is Mount Popa, with numerous temples and relic sites atop a mountain located near Bagan. The plain of Bagan - which is home to 2200 temples or their remains - is a destination in itself for travelers to Burma but Mt Popa is near enough for a day trip.

