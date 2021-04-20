Popa Hill
Climb the Steps up Mount PopaTake a side trip from the much-traveled Bagan and take a quiet afternoon to dodge the monkeys and relax at the temple atop Mount Popa.
Nats and Mt. Popa
Nats are spirits worshipped in Burma. The most important nat pilgrimage site is Mount Popa, with numerous temples and relic sites atop a mountain located near Bagan. The plain of Bagan - which is home to 2200 temples or their remains - is a destination in itself for travelers to Burma but Mt Popa is near enough for a day trip.