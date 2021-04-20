Maha Bandoola Garden Maha Bandula Park Street, Yangon, Myanmar (Burma)

More info Sun - Sat 5:30am - 6pm

Sunset at the Mahabandoola Garden in Yangon. Join the crowd of courting couples, families and individuals all enjoying the end of the day while taking in the sights that surround the Garden. On one side the Sule Paya, on another the old High Court, City Hall (pictured) taking up another part of the surroundings...a wonderful relaxed atmosphere...