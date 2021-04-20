Where are you going?
Maha Bandoola Garden

Maha Bandula Park Street, Yangon, Myanmar (Burma)
+95 9 778 807473
Sunset at the Mahabandoola Garden in Yangon. Yangon Myanmar
Street Vendor, Yangon Yangon Myanmar
Sun - Sat 5:30am - 6pm

Sunset at the Mahabandoola Garden in Yangon.

Join the crowd of courting couples, families and individuals all enjoying the end of the day while taking in the sights that surround the Garden. On one side the Sule Paya, on another the old High Court, City Hall (pictured) taking up another part of the surroundings...a wonderful relaxed atmosphere...
By Kalyani Kausikan

Kalyani Kausikan
almost 7 years ago

Street Vendor, Yangon

Unlike many other SE Asian countries where street vendors have given way to air-conditioned food courts and the local equivalent of 7-11, the street vendors of Yangon continue to offer an amazing variety of foods, services and other treats for the Myanmanese. This vendor outside City Hall offers sweets, betel and cigarettes to office workers, students and other passers-by.

